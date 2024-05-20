May 19 SNOW - such is RV Life in the Northern Rockies

https://rvacrossamerica.net/may19snow
5/21 update: Believe it or not, there's a WINTER STORM WATCH up for this region for 5/22-23, and Winter storm WARNING for higher elevations near here with accumulations expected (over 8000 ft) of 30 inches or more!
Awaking to SNOW ON THE GROUND and moderate snow falling - on MAY 19. Yeah, I know its the Northern Rockies, BUT, this is getting old!
Lots of RV Life and RV travel stories coming soon...
#rvlife
#lateseasonsnow
#northernrockies
#rvcamping
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.