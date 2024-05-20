Create New Account
May 19 SNOW - such is RV Life in the Northern Rockies
https://rvacrossamerica.net/may19snow

5/21 update: Believe it or not, there's a WINTER STORM WATCH up for this region for 5/22-23, and Winter storm WARNING for higher elevations near here with accumulations expected (over 8000 ft) of 30 inches or more! 

Awaking to SNOW ON THE GROUND and moderate snow falling - on MAY 19. Yeah, I know its the Northern Rockies, BUT, this is getting old!

Lots of RV Life and RV travel stories coming soon...


#rvlife

#lateseasonsnow

#northernrockies

#rvcamping

