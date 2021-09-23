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On Notice!
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160 views • September 23, 2021
Well, well, well!!! This is the best video you’ll watch all day! It looks like we have answers as to why these school districts want to muzzle our children so badly. ALWAYS FOLLOW THE MONEY 💰
Have any Johnston, Ankeny or Linn Mar parents (or anyone else for that matter) done any digging on this in their school district? If so please post so I can post 🙂
Vandalia School (Illinois) board meeting September 20, 2021 - Thanks for posting Dara Price 👊
Have any Johnston, Ankeny or Linn Mar parents (or anyone else for that matter) done any digging on this in their school district? If so please post so I can post 🙂
Vandalia School (Illinois) board meeting September 20, 2021 - Thanks for posting Dara Price 👊
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