Jun 20, 2023





With His Last Strength, He Staggered to The People Walking Their Dogs For Help





Meet Felix. This young podenco is a typical example of severe animal neglect and terrible suffering. With his last strength, he staggered to people walking their dogs. It was heartbreaking 💔





Felix 🐕 was a walking skeleton, a pile of misery. It was a miracle how he could still stand on his feet. Felix went to the vet for a check up, he received tick and flea treatment, lab blood test and some X-rays were taken also. Probably he is around 3 years young. He is safe now and will receive all necessary care and love.





Felix just finished his afternoon meal. Now it’s time to rest a little bit. Look at that gorgeous face After breakfast it’s treat time with chicken





Little by little, Felix regains some strength in his legs 👍Checkup went great, Felix put on some weight ( 5 kg ).

New pictures from Felix. This handsome some boy is doing great. Bit by bit he gain more and more weight. His future family is waiting for him.





