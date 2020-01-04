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The introduction to the human diet
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39 views • January 04, 2020
The biggest confusion on science we encounter when we talk about the human diet.
Do we need to eat vegetables? Is eating meat making us acidic? Are we supposed to be fruitarians? One thing is for sure and that is that our accepted "popular" science will lead us the wrong way as it is doing with all of the information it provides. The truth we can find only when we start thinking rationally without being influenced by the so called "experts".
Do we need to eat vegetables? Is eating meat making us acidic? Are we supposed to be fruitarians? One thing is for sure and that is that our accepted "popular" science will lead us the wrong way as it is doing with all of the information it provides. The truth we can find only when we start thinking rationally without being influenced by the so called "experts".
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