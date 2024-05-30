Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Are You Doing?
channel image
Martus for Truth
19 Subscribers
6 views
Published 19 hours ago

Are you just drifting through life, not even curious what God wants you to be doing? Have you never asked Him? If not, why not? Each person is unique. Being unique, they have a unique purpose from God.

Have you never asked God what your unique purpose FROM HIM is?

What are you doing?

#WhosePurpose, #YourWill, #GodsWill

Keywords
godswillwhosepurposeyourwill

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket