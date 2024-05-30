Are you just drifting through life, not even curious what God wants you to be doing? Have you never asked Him? If not, why not? Each person is unique. Being unique, they have a unique purpose from God.
Have you never asked God what your unique purpose FROM HIM is?
What are you doing?
#WhosePurpose, #YourWill, #GodsWill
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.