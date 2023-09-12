JD Farag - Prophecy Update 2023091 - God's Got All Your What If's

JD Farag
Prophecy Update: September 10, 2023
God's Got All Your What If's
Pastor JD offers a word of encouragement to those who are filled with fear concerning the many “what if’s” in this, the last hour, prior to the pre-trib rapture.
Transcript and Links available at the source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyt0ZzhycGtqP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.