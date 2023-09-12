Create New Account
JD Farag - Prophecy Update 2023091 - God's Got All Your What If's
JD Farag


Prophecy Update: September 10, 2023

God's Got All Your What If's


Pastor JD offers a word of encouragement to those who are filled with fear concerning the many “what if’s” in this, the last hour, prior to the pre-trib rapture.


Transcript and Links available at the source site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyt0ZzhycGtqP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


