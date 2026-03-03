Nothing Is What It Seems: 9/11… October 7… Charlie Kirk…Once You REAL-EYES, You Can’t Unsee It

Nothing is what it seems! Jeff Berwick and Shannon Joy talk about the accelerating agenda towards Global Power Restructuring; recognizing the false flags, psyops and hoaxes carefully choreographed to expand the control system; the latest forever war ‘for peace’; waking up to the systems collapse; and the true nature of Good v Evil.





