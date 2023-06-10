Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The CCP spent hundreds of millions of dollars to buy off corrupt officials in the FBI, CIA, DOJ, etc. to persecute Miles Guo. Pras Michel is just the fall guy, and the real criminals got off easy
8 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2jb7i4fca5

6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Matt Palumbo (GETTR: @mattpalumbo12), a renowned American writer: The CCP spent hundreds of millions of dollars to buy off corrupt officials in the FBI, CIA, DOJ, etc. to persecute Miles Guo. Pras Michel is just the fall guy, and the real criminals got off easy.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】美国知名作家马特·帕伦博: 中共花了上亿美元收买联邦调查局、中央情报局、司法部等机构迫害郭先生，米歇尔只是个替罪羊，真正的罪犯却轻松逃脱了惩罚。

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket