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Beware Omicron
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104 views • December 15, 2021
Now that we are on our third variant of the virus, things are getting pretty nutty. We have the media creating fear, states are back with mandates, Governors pushing the jab, and for what? Join me for an update on what is really going on with the Omicron variant.
What you will discover:
* If symptoms of the Omicron variant are more severe than Delta.
* Why you shouldn't believe the hype of what the media is spreading.
* How the Jaws movies are akin to the Coronavirus saga.
* Why you gotta listen to Public Enemy and enjoy your day!
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST HERE:
Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/andrea-beaman-speaks-out/id1594642313
Stitcher - https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/andrea-beaman-speaks-out
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/1sijcjX4TQpsPSJJYa2H46
Google Podcasts - https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmRyZWFiZWFtYW4ubGlic3luLmNvbS9yc3M
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/AndreaBeaman1
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andreabeaman
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1157061
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YowXKNU37id8/
WHERE TO FIND ANDREA ON SOCIAL
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Andrea.Beaman1
Twitter https://twitter.com/andreabeaman
Gettr https://gettr.com/user/andreabeaman
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/andreabeaman
ANDREA'S WEBSITE
https://andreabeaman.com/
#integrativenutrition #foodismedicine #naturalhealing #integrativenutritionhealthcoach #holistichealthcoach #holistichealthremedies #healthandwellness #healthcoach #alternativemedicine #immuneboost
What you will discover:
* If symptoms of the Omicron variant are more severe than Delta.
* Why you shouldn't believe the hype of what the media is spreading.
* How the Jaws movies are akin to the Coronavirus saga.
* Why you gotta listen to Public Enemy and enjoy your day!
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST HERE:
Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/andrea-beaman-speaks-out/id1594642313
Stitcher - https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/andrea-beaman-speaks-out
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/1sijcjX4TQpsPSJJYa2H46
Google Podcasts - https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmRyZWFiZWFtYW4ubGlic3luLmNvbS9yc3M
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/AndreaBeaman1
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andreabeaman
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1157061
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YowXKNU37id8/
WHERE TO FIND ANDREA ON SOCIAL
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Andrea.Beaman1
Twitter https://twitter.com/andreabeaman
Gettr https://gettr.com/user/andreabeaman
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/andreabeaman
ANDREA'S WEBSITE
https://andreabeaman.com/
#integrativenutrition #foodismedicine #naturalhealing #integrativenutritionhealthcoach #holistichealthcoach #holistichealthremedies #healthandwellness #healthcoach #alternativemedicine #immuneboost
Keywords
inspirationmotivationhealthylifestylecoronaviruscovidfoodismedicineiinhealthcoachhealthcoachingiinhealthandwellnessomicronintegrativenutritionhealthcoachintegrativehealthcoachholistichealthcoachhealthcoachrecipesherbalremediesancienthealingnourishyourselfwellnessjourneyhealthcoachlifeintegrativenutritionhealthyhabitscleaneatingiinalumni
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