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World Bank and IMF caught demanding lockdowns, curfews in exchange for massive loans
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333 views • July 29, 2020
DAHBOO777, July 28, 2020
Huge foreign loans are given to sovereign nations by the World Bank, IMF and the likes. But the conditions that come attached to these loans are seldom told by governments to their citizens.-
Learn More:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/world-bankimf-exposed-covid-aid-conditional-imposing-extreme-lockdowns-curfews
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Huge foreign loans are given to sovereign nations by the World Bank, IMF and the likes. But the conditions that come attached to these loans are seldom told by governments to their citizens.-
Learn More:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/world-bankimf-exposed-covid-aid-conditional-imposing-extreme-lockdowns-curfews
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
DLive
https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
If you want to stream, Sign Up!
https://dlive.tv/?name=dahboo7
DAHBOO7
www.undergroundworldnews.com
https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7
https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIYlNu3O5wg
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