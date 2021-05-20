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Keto Blueberry Muffins
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133 views • May 20, 2021
Keto Blueberry muffins are the perfect breakfast recipe for the weekend. Store them in the freezer, afternoon snack, or take to brunch! It's great to have option other than eggs... and our kids love them too!
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▶Get Your keto food plan for weight loss https://ketofoodplanforweightloss.blogspot.com/
Recipe:
Combine
2 Cups Almond Flour
3/4 Cup Keto Sweetener
1 1/2 teaspoons Baking Powder
Pinch Salt
Blend in:
2 Eggs
1/4 Cup Butter
1/3 Cup Almond Milk
1 teaspoon Vanilla
Fold in: 3/4 Cup Blueberries (fresh or frozen)
Use parchment paper liners!
Bake in the oven at 350 for 15-17 min
Store in the fridge or freezer!
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
*Make sure to subscribe and never miss a recipe
▶Get Your keto food plan for weight loss https://ketofoodplanforweightloss.blogspot.com/
Recipe:
Combine
2 Cups Almond Flour
3/4 Cup Keto Sweetener
1 1/2 teaspoons Baking Powder
Pinch Salt
Blend in:
2 Eggs
1/4 Cup Butter
1/3 Cup Almond Milk
1 teaspoon Vanilla
Fold in: 3/4 Cup Blueberries (fresh or frozen)
Use parchment paper liners!
Bake in the oven at 350 for 15-17 min
Store in the fridge or freezer!
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
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