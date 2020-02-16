How Churchill lied about German unification with Austria

We take a close look at the anschluss of Germany and Austria in 1938 and what Winston Churchill wrote in his history of WW2 versus the reality on the ground as witnessed by General Guderian, the inventor of the German tank forces who took part in these events.



Guderian was no apologist for Hitler. But in his own book he criticises Churchill's blatant lies.



Guderian also speaks about how deeply moved Hitler was, and how tears streamed down his cheeks when he gave a speech to the people of Linz where he had lived. He says its the only time in his many contacts with Hitler that he saw Hitler moved to tears.