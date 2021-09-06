© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Graphene 666 The Untold Story By Russ Brown Reports (Please Share And Make Viral)
Follow
3
Share
Report
1004 views • September 06, 2021
A compilation of some of my Graphene research from June 8th in the hope other researchers see it, realize the magnitude of this globalist agenda and build on it and help get this most urgent message out.
Please watch to end.
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
Please watch to end.
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.