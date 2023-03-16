Create New Account
Mr. Miles Guo’s Sherry Netherland hotel apartment caught on fire after he was arrested earlier today, but no one is injured
03/15/2023 Mr. Miles Guo’s Sherry Netherland hotel apartment caught on fire after he was arrested earlier today, but no one is injured. Fire officials on the scene would not disclose who called 911. It was called in shortly after 12 o'clock this afternoon, and the fire was out by about 1:45. The US Attorney's office said the cause of the fire is under investigation.


03/15/2023 郭文贵先生的荷兰雪梨酒店公寓在他今天早些时候被捕后着火了，但没有人受伤。现场的消防官员不愿透露是谁拨打了911报警电话，报警电话是在今天下午12 点后不久接到的，大约1点45分火被扑灭。美国检察官办公室表示起火原因正在调查中。



