AE. MMS DIY: Mixing 24 drops, in 32 oz water - Protocol 1000 for the day: (Also, how to make it a 2000 or 3000)

This video shows how to mix 24 drops of MMS into 32 oz of water. This amount is to be taken internally in 4-oz increments every hour for 8 hours during this protocol. This means that you are drinking 3 drops (diluted, of course) each hour as you are able to. The protocol 1000 usually goes like this for 21 days or shorter depending on the issues that you are trying to treat. Note: This is the exact method for mixing the Protocol 2000 or 3000 except you would want to add 30 drops in 40 oz of water. (Of course, you could still use a 32 oz container with 30 drops...just drink about 3.2 oz per hour instead of 4. This can be done by marking your container with 10 evenly spaced lines with a sharpie so you know how much to drink at each hour). Other notes to keep the potency high: Try to use a container that is as air tight as possible. Keep the container out of direct sunlight and extreme heat. (Also, keep in mind that this method tends to loose some of its potency throughout the day, making it a less common way of taking Clo2).