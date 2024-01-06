Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Uncensored 50% of Australians HIT With Communications Outage This Week!!! No Phones, No Internet
channel image
High Hopes
2983 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
245 views
Published Yesterday

Maria Zeee Uncensored


January 5, 2024


Australia was hit with one of the largest communication outages in history this week, with over half the country having no phones, no internet, 911 affected and more. Maria takes us through the details, as well as the strange coincidental launch of 50 in 5 - a Bill Gates initiative - on the same day as the outage.

Link to DPI: https://digitalpublicgoods.net/DPGA_Strategy_2021-2026.pdf


Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages, communication outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone and backup power! Visit the link below:

https://sat123.com/maria/


To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages and get TRUE heirloom seeds, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:https://heavensharvest.com/


If you're in Australia, buy GUARANTEED mRNA-free meat for you and your family:

https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria


Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):https://www.goldstackers.com.au/?utm_source=zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia


If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v45bda9-uncensored-50-of-australians-hit-with-communications-outage-this-week-no-ph.html


Keywords
911internetaustraliaphonesbill gateslaunchuncensoredcommunicationsoutagemaria zeee50 in 5coincidental

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket