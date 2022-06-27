Russian Defense Ministry report on the Progress of the special military operation in Ukraine - 14:40, June 27, 2022 - Eng & Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine ( June 27, 2022)

Part 1 (read part 2 (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/2448))

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the SMOp in Ukraine.

On June 26, Russian Aerospace Forces launched 4 high-precision air-based missiles at the workshops of Artyom missile corporation located in Shevchenkovsky district of Kiev. This enterprise produced ordnance for Ukrainian multiple rocket-launching syst (MRLS).

According to live recording data, all of the 4 missiles have reached the target. The facility has been neutralised. Civilian infrastructure of Kiev has not been affected by high-precision armament.

Kiev regime attempted to intercept Russian high-precision missiles by the means of air defence deployed in the city. Ukrainian S-300 and Buk-M1 air defence system crews had launched over 10 air defence missiles.

Due to lack of interoperability between the launching ramps of the air defence syst & electronic facilities deployed in residential areas, 2 S-300 air defence missiles have been intercepted by Ukrainian Buk syst. One of the intercepted air defence missiles has presumably fallen down to a residential bldg.

Ukrainian command is trying to stop the chaotic escape of Ukrainian servicemen near Lisichansk amid the success of Russian army within liberating Donbass.

A Right Sector Nazi barrier unit was sent to hold the personnel of the first battalion from 72nd mechanised brigade of (AFU) near Volcheyarovka. Russian artillery has eliminated this unit.

The Ukrainian troops involved in operation towards Lisichansk are no longer controlled. Commander of 115th Independent Mechanised Brigade of the AFU who deployed its command post in the rear area has lost control over his units that caused losing 80 percent of manpower and about 70% of equip of 138th Battalion from this brigade during operations.

On June 26, Russian units eliminated 2 sabotage and reconnaissance groups of mercenaries formed by 14 militants during the combats that took place 3 km from Lisichansk oil refinery (LPR).

The first group was international & consisted of citizens from various European countries. The second was formed by mercenaries only from Georgia who were parts of the so-called Georgian Legion.

This armed group is mostly composed of criminals. The eliminated Georgian mercenaries were involved in the brutal torture & murder of Russian servicemen near Kiev in March this year.

Russian Defence Ministry has information about each mercenary involved in torturing & murdering out servicemen. We have found & punished them.

Part 2 (read part 1 (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/2447))

Russian Federation AF continue launching attacks at military facilities.

High-precision armament of Russian Aerospace Forces has neutralised the base of 106th Battalion from 63rd Mechanised Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Visunsk (Nikolayev region). Over 40 Ukrainian servicemen and 12 units of military equip have been eliminated.

Attacks have also resulted in the elimination of AFU manpower & mil equip in 27 areas, including those that formed part of the Right Sector near Lisichansk, as well as those of Azov and Kraken near Kharkov.

5 AFU command posts & 3 munitions, missile, artillery armament depots have been neutralised near Bereznegovatoye (Nikolayev region) and Novodruzhesk (Lugansk People's Republic).

Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops & artillery have neutralised: 24 command posts, artillery & mortar units in 58 areas, as well as manpower & military equipment in 304 areas.

Within the counter-battery warfare towards Donetsk, high-precision armament of Russian Aerospace Forces has neutralised: 3 Grad MRLS plattoons near Avdeyevka and Dzerzhinsk, a plattoon of M-777 155-mm howitzers near Konstantinovka, 2 Giatsint 152-mm howitzer plattoons near Kalinov & Artyomovo, as well as 2 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system plattoons near Ocheretino and Novolugansk that had been launching attacks at Donetsk & othe cities of the DPR:

Russian air defence means have destroyed 10 UAV near Noviy Burluk, Arkushino, Kurulka, Semyonovka, Chervoniy Shakhtyor, Ternovaya (Kharkov region), Chernobayevka (Kherson region), Shcherbakovo (Zaporozhye region) and Petrovenki (LPR).

2 Tochka-U tactical missiles have been intercepted near Kakhovka (Kherson region), as well as 1 MRLS rocket over Snake Island.

In total, 215 airplanes and 132 helicopters, 1,373 UAV, 350 anti-aircraft missile syst, 3,830 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 684 combat vehicles equipped with multiple rocket-launching syst, 3,025 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 3,870 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



