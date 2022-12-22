Energy Crisis Being Engineered for Evil Purposes

The Deep State is engineering a major energy crisis that may make life very difficult this winter across large parts of the Northern hemisphere, even in the United States, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. The emerging crisis was brought about through relentless Deep State sabotage of Western energy systems, including energy exploration and power plants, under the guise of "fighting climate change," though even nuclear and hydropower are under attack by Deep State forces and their useful idiots. All over Europe, in large parts of America, and even in Japan, establishment media organs are warning that blackouts, brownouts and other problems are coming soon. The European Union is already working toward continent-wide, Soviet-style energy rationing. But the ultimate goal, as the Council on Foreign Relations put it in Foreign Affairs, is a new energy order in which governments will take total control of energy, thereby placing populations at the mercy of technocratic government while enforcing scarcity and outsourcing Western industry and manufacturing to Communist China.





