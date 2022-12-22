Energy Crisis Being Engineered for Evil Purposes

The Deep State is engineering a major energy crisis that may make life very difficult this winter across large parts of the Northern hemisphere, even in the United States, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. The emerging crisis was brought about through relentless Deep State sabotage of Western energy systems, including energy exploration and power plants, under the guise of "fighting climate change," though even nuclear and hydropower are under attack by Deep State forces and their useful idiots. All over Europe, in large parts of America, and even in Japan, establishment media organs are warning that blackouts, brownouts and other problems are coming soon. The European Union is already working toward continent-wide, Soviet-style energy rationing. But the ultimate goal, as the Council on Foreign Relations put it in Foreign Affairs, is a new energy order in which governments will take total control of energy, thereby placing populations at the mercy of technocratic government while enforcing scarcity and outsourcing Western industry and manufacturing to Communist China.
For more great content, visit TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.