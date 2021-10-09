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Remnant Restoration: Assembled To Bribe & Cover Up
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42 views • October 09, 2021
10/8/2021 Friday Night 9PM EST
Two opposing narratives: Jesus’ body was stolen OR He was truly resurrected
Who to believe? The Roman soldiers who were paid to lie
OR
The over 500 people who actually saw Jesus after the Resurrection over a 40-day period
People will either believe what they want, or they will believe truth
What do you believe?
#NYSTV on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV
#FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
#FOJCRADIO on Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=F...
#RemnantRestoration: https://remnantrestoration.org/
#RemnantRestoration YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZo...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
Two opposing narratives: Jesus’ body was stolen OR He was truly resurrected
Who to believe? The Roman soldiers who were paid to lie
OR
The over 500 people who actually saw Jesus after the Resurrection over a 40-day period
People will either believe what they want, or they will believe truth
What do you believe?
#NYSTV on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV
#FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
#FOJCRADIO on Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=F...
#RemnantRestoration: https://remnantrestoration.org/
#RemnantRestoration YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZo...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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