Russia, Climate Change & Baal Worship 08/05/2022

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Today we take a look at Russia accusing the U.S. of approving targets for the HIMARS System, now being used by Ukraine. In other news, the Earth had started to spin faster. Could this be because of climate change or something else? Finally, we see how 72 nations came together at the British Commonwealth Games. A horned Bull creature representing Baal was rolled out into the Arena. Dozens of worshipers bowed to the Bull. Pastor Stan shares with us what the Bible says about Baal Worship.
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