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THE PCR DECEPTION (MIRRORED)
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THE PCR DECEPTION (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel The Conscious Resistance Network at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jTogclgl9usP/

The Conscious Resistance Network presents: The PCR Deception

Researched, written, and narrated by Derrick Broze
Edited by Becca Godwin

Script:
https://theconsciousresistance.com/the-pcr-deception/

Support our work AND get a free ounce of Kratom to help with fatigue, stress, addiction, and pain:
http://broze.freeounceofkratom.com

Please help us advance truth, healing, community building, and empowering the people to wake up and build a better world:
https://www.Patreon.com/DerrickBroze
https://paypal.me/consciousresistance

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The Conscious Resistance Network can be found here:
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The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings

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testcyclespcrkary mullisfalse positivespolymerase chain reaction
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