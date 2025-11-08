Russian “Vostok” Group forces have liberated the village of Volchye, Dnepropetrovsk region. - Russian MoD

Assault units of the 36th Guards Brigade, part of the 29th Army, broke through Ukrainian defenses north of Alekseevka by more than 3 kilometers. They captured a key defensive zone including Volchye, completing the encirclement of enemy forces in Orestopol from the west. The area is naturally blocked to the north by the Volchya River, while earlier advances from the east and south sealed the pocket.

Ukrainian losses exceeded a platoon in manpower, along with 10 vehicles and 3 armored units.

More about this:

Key points from Russia’s latest Defense Ministry briefing:

➡️Up to 55 Ukrainian troops and 18 pieces of equipment destroyed near Kupyansk in the past 24 hours.

➡️Two assaults by Ukraine’s 1st National Guard Brigade from Osinovo, Kharkov Region, were repelled as they tried to break through to encircled units.

➡️Russian forces are advancing near Dimitrov in the DPR, clearing 19 buildings of Ukrainian fighters in one day.

➡️Near Petrovka, Kharkov Region, an attempted Ukrainian breakthrough to a destroyed Oskol River crossing was stopped.

➡️In the Krasnoarmeysk area, Russian troops liberated 39 buildings and repelled 14 attacks near Grishino in the DPR.

➡️Russian strikes hit transport infrastructure used by Ukrainian forces.

➡️Ukrainian losses over the past day amounted to around 1,330 personnel.

➡️Russian air defenses shot down 178 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones.