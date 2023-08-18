Absolutely insane video captures Apparent Execution of Ukrainian Soldiers by Ukrainian Soldiers because they refused to cross Dnieper River and suicidal die as cannon fodder.

"FUCKING FAGGOTS": Absolutely insane video captures apparent execution of Ukrainian soldiers by Ukrainian soldiers because they refused to cross Dnieper River (suicidal (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/23195)) and die as cannon fodder.
⚰️ You can see how they are ducking and running away from incoming small arms fire (see 00:04 in vid) as they are heard saying "our own guys are fucking us up!"
