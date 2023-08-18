Create New Account
Absolutely insane video captures Apparent Execution of Ukrainian Soldiers by Ukrainian Soldiers because they refused to cross Dnieper River and suicidal die as cannon fodder.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago

"FUCKING FAGGOTS": Absolutely insane video captures apparent execution of Ukrainian soldiers by Ukrainian soldiers because they refused to cross Dnieper River (suicidal (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/23195)) and die as cannon fodder.

⚰️ You can see how they are ducking and running away from incoming small arms fire (see 00:04 in vid) as they are heard saying "our own guys are fucking us up!"

