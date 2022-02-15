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SOME FOODS ARE UNHEALTHY BUT NOTHING IS IMMORAL THAT WE EAT!
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“I have the right to do anything,” you say—but not everything is beneficial. “I have the right to do anything”—but I will not be mastered by anything. You say, “Food for the stomach and the stomach for food, and God will destroy them both.” Corinthians 6:12-13
“I have the right to do anything,” you say—but not everything is beneficial. “I have the right to do anything”—but I will not be mastered by anything. You say, “Food for the stomach and the stomach for food, and God will destroy them both.” Corinthians 6:12-13
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