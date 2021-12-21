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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1764 - Scott Brooks - Staples is charged
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20 views • December 21, 2021
Scott had just arrived at his business as he prepared to open up for the day, when Conner and Staples robbed him, before shooting him and fleeing with $100. Conner had been released from prison six months prior after serving six years for shooting two people during a home invasion.
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