Illegal Immigration Wreaking Havoc | The Schaftlein Report Ep. 32

1) Blue cities severely stressed with required social services









2) Biden Executive Order forced the Census to count illegal non citizens in in voting districts. 16M have entered the U.S.





Each district represents 762K people. You do the math.









3) NY hush money trial set for 3-25. Fani Willis removal in GA?









4) Cook Political Report - Biden has severe uphill battle to 270 electoral votes









4A) 86% of voters feel Biden is too old.









4B) Although Democrat Centrist won NY special election, it cost them $14M versus $8M for GOP and the winner Suozzi ran AGAINST Biden policies.









5) Israel rightly rejects cease fire proposal with Hamas while northern border simmers but war outbreak not likely with Hezbollah









6) Ukraine hit Russian city killing 6 and wounding 18









7) Official Washington freaks out over Russia threat of Nuclear weapons in space.









8) Economic News - Household Survey versus Business survey has a 3.0M jobs gap - We'll explain why this may be over estimating job growth. Full time versus part time/