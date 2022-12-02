The Lord is in Control and His People Stand Strong | John Dyslin & Dana Coverstone (11/17/22)

In this short clip John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with Pastor Dana Coverstone about the tumultuous nature of today's day and age. Although it may seem like all hope is lost, the Lord continues to reign supreme on His throne. "Nothing that's happening right now is a surprise to God," says John. "In fact, nothing's even happening outside the rail guards of His plan."
Listen to the full interview: https://youtu.be/MZ22dS9ZxxU
John's website: https://johndyslin.com/
Dana's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DanaCoverstonetv
