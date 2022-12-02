Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Lord is in Control and His People Stand Strong | John Dyslin & Dana Coverstone (11/17/22)
21 views
channel image
Nehemiah Project
Published 17 hours ago |

In this short clip John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with Pastor Dana Coverstone about the tumultuous nature of today's day and age. Although it may seem like all hope is lost, the Lord continues to reign supreme on His throne. "Nothing that's happening right now is a surprise to God," says John. "In fact, nothing's even happening outside the rail guards of His plan."


Listen to the full interview: https://youtu.be/MZ22dS9ZxxU


John's website: https://johndyslin.com/


Dana's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DanaCoverstonetv

Keywords
electiongodplanhopeenemythrone

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket