Its an INVASION. The Leaders are LETTING IT HAPPEN. Americans are being replaced.
GalacticStorm
2185 Subscribers
194 views
Published a day ago

Tucker Carlson Shortgs | Jan 17, 2024 6.pm | This is an INVASION. Your country is changing faster than you now. The media wont tell you its happening. But you can see it, especially in our cities, which are collapsing. They are hellish. And immigration is the reason.

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderborder invasionbiden regime

