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LEAKED: Canadian military ordered to salute Chinese president, alongside North Korea
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218 views • December 22, 2020
Rebel News uncovered documents showing ties between the Canadian and Chinese military, see for yourself: http://www.TheChinaFiles.com
Keean Bexte takes a closer look at Canada's participation in the 2019 World Military Games held in Wuhan, China, where members of the Canadian Armed Forces were on their best behaviour and provided a salute to Chinese President Xi Jinping, unlike our allies.
FULL REPORT from Keean Bexte: http://rebelne.ws/3aBthgg
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
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An original video production by Rebel News.
Keean Bexte takes a closer look at Canada's participation in the 2019 World Military Games held in Wuhan, China, where members of the Canadian Armed Forces were on their best behaviour and provided a salute to Chinese President Xi Jinping, unlike our allies.
FULL REPORT from Keean Bexte: http://rebelne.ws/3aBthgg
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►Support our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►Donate in cryptocurrency - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►Make a donation through PayPal - https://rebelne.ws/paypal
►Rebel News Plus - Become a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►BUY Rebel News gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
PARLER - https://rebelne.ws/parler
An original video production by Rebel News.
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