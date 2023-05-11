Create New Account
God continues being - part 1
Exodus chapter 3, God said that emphatically I am the God being – I am present and active, I am alive without a timeframe starting or beginning on a certain date and stopping or ending on a certain date, I exist being Who I am at all times and during all situations, I express My action or mode of life which is that I continue to be – I remain being God without any change regarding My deliberate determination.

