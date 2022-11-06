‘Good Morning CHD’: The Biosecurity State With James Corbett + Meryl Nass

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yabba
@yabba
James Corbett + Meryl Nass, M.D. break down the COVID-19 Crisis from Homeland Security to Biosecurity, citing similarities to the US government’s 9/11 response, H1N1 crisis + other disastrous parallels. Will the government lead us down an endless emergency crisis, pulling the ‘emergency’ stop switch, whenever they please? Was the COVID security infrastructure set up to be permanent? Are the same players involved in the coming Climate Crisis following the Eugenics playbook? Tune in to find out.
Good Morning CHD is a daily news show by Children's Health Defense TV bringing you the latest health freedom news ☀️
Contact us at [email protected]
*The opinions expressed by the hosts and guests in this show are not necessarily the views of Children's Health Defense
https://www.corbettreport.com/
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/good-morning-chd
Source: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/good-morning-chd/1no7sGqwB9