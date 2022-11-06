‘Good Morning CHD’: The Biosecurity State With James Corbett + Meryl Nass

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
James Corbett + Meryl Nass, M.D. break down the COVID-19 Crisis from Homeland Security to Biosecurity, citing similarities to the US government’s 9/11 response, H1N1 crisis + other disastrous parallels. Will the government lead us down an endless emergency crisis, pulling the ‘emergency’ stop switch, whenever they please? Was the COVID security infrastructure set up to be permanent? Are the same players involved in the coming Climate Crisis following the Eugenics playbook? Tune in to find out.
https://www.corbettreport.com/
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/good-morning-chd
Source: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/good-morning-chd/1no7sGqwB9
