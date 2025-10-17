RT News - October 17 2025 6AM GMT

October 17, 2025

rt.com





Donald Trump insists the US cannot compromise its arsenal of long-range missiles - even if Ukraine is begging for them. He made those comments after a phone call with Vladimir Putin - who warned that providing those weapons would destroy any glimmer of hope for peace. Hungary's prime minister confirms preparations are underway for Putin and Trump to meet in Budapest - after the US president suggested the location for a peace summit. Israel conducts a series of large-scale attacks on civilian areas in southern Lebanon. The IDF claims it's targeting Hezbollah - in violation of a ceasefire agreement.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515