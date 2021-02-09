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COVID 19 - Swab Test 002 - Starting To Use Force And Intimidation. Why.
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252 views • February 09, 2021
Why are they so paranoid about getting people tested?
Tested using a PCR test which has been proven to be inaccurate if not totally useless.
Kary Mullis, the PCR inventor, was adamant it was being misused.
Tested using a PCR test which has been proven to be inaccurate if not totally useless.
Kary Mullis, the PCR inventor, was adamant it was being misused.
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