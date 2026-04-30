FEDS STEP IN: Savannah Hernandez Gets Justice After MN Prosecutor Fails

Local prosecutors in Minnesota tried to bury the assault on Savannah Hernandez. The Feds just dug it back up."

In today’s video, we are celebrating a rare win for the rule of law. After a "woke" prosecutor in Minnesota decided that a violent assault on journalist Savannah Hernandez wasn't worth the paperwork, the Department of Justice has stepped in to show them how it’s done. We’re breaking down the federal charges, the initial failure of the MN justice system, and why this is a massive blow to the "protected class" status of street activists.

The narrative that you can assault the "wrong" journalists with impunity just took a federal-sized hit. Grab your glass of Schadenfreude—this is what actual accountability looks like.

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