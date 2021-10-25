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Horea, Cloșca and Crișan - Heroes of Humanity - Call for Freedom since 1784 - Part I
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44 views • October 25, 2021
"Horea" - movie made in 1984, directed by Mircea Muresan
- What I forgot to add in the video is that the events take place in Vienna
- What I forgot to add in the video is that the events take place in Vienna
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