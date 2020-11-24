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La mafia de l'OMS, par Jeffrey Goines | Film documentaire Hold-up
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7 views • November 24, 2020
Jeffrey Goines nous partage le document du Sénat, qui en dit long sur les méthodes de l'OMS ; découverte qu'il a faite en regardant le film documentaire Hold-Up.
Vidéo sur la chaîne YT de J.Goines.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSW_ZvbKoRY&;t=27s
Le rapport du Sénat :
https://www.senat.fr/rap/r09-685-1/r09-685-11.pdf
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Vidéo sur la chaîne YT de J.Goines.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSW_ZvbKoRY&;t=27s
Le rapport du Sénat :
https://www.senat.fr/rap/r09-685-1/r09-685-11.pdf
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Keywords
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