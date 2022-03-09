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Global genocide coming up 7 billion people will be exterminated
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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178 views • March 09, 2022
20 Mechanisms of Injuries (MOI) How COVID-19 Injections Can Make You Sick; Even Kill YouBy Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Cleveland, Ohio www.DrTenpenny.com
https://amigraineurslife.files.wordpress.com/2021/05/dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list.pdf

For donations much needed and appreciated to build a Perfect Society:
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip

Israel Hosts Cyber Pandemic Exercise Simulating Cyberattack on Financial System with 10 Countries, IMF, World Bank & BIS
https://sociable.co/web/israel-cyber-pandemic-exercise-simulating-cyberattack-global-financial-system/

Gene drive - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive#Bioethics_concerns

War between Russia and Ukraine would lead to the ‘coming of the Messiah’ says 300-year-old Jewish prophecy
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2662829/russia-ukraine-war-messiah-prophecy/

Revelation 19:20 But the beast was captured along with the false prophet, who on its behalf had performed signs deceiving those who had the mark of the beast and worshiped its image. Both the beast and the false prophet were thrown alive into the fiery lake of burning sulfur.
https://biblehub.com/revelation/19-20.htm

Luciferase microneedles Quantum dot tattoo & Cryptocurrency system using body activity data patents BANNED BY YOUTUBE
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Luciferase-microneedles-Quantum-dot-tattoo---Cryptocurrency-system-using-body-activity-data-patents-720p:b
Killing Gentiles Is Forbidden
http://talmud.faithweb.com/articles/kill.html

HCQ for COVID-19: real-time meta analysis of 327 studies
https://hcqmeta.com/

Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Richard Urso Testify at Tennessee House Health Subcommittee on Vimeo
https://vimeo.com/685563117

Dr. Ryan Cole & Dr. Richard Urso testify before Tennessee House Health Subcommittee | Waikanae Watch
https://waikanaewatch.org/2022/03/08/dr-ryan-cole-dr-richard-urso-testify-before-tennessee-house-health-subcommittee/

SCITECH - Antiviral Effects of Nano Colloidal Silver, Water Catholyte, Oxidal with Methylene Blue: Possible Effects of Influence over Coronavirus SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 with Disease COVID-19 - Journal of Infectious Diseases and Research (ISSN: 2688-6537)
https://www.scitcentral.com/article/62/1454/Antiviral-Effects-of-Nano-Colloidal-Silver,-Water-Catholyte,-Oxidal-with-Methylene-Blue:-Possible-Effects-of-Influence-over-Coronavirus-SARS-CoV-and-SARS-CoV-2-with-Disease-COVID-19

Dr. Ryan Cole - Dr. Richard Urso Tennessee Heath Subcommittee - Easton Spectator
https://www.eastonspectator.com/2022/03/05/dr-ryan-cole-dr-richard-urso-tennessee-heath-subcommittee/
Keywords
antivaximportantvaccinegenocidewarningcyber attackextortionbanmartial lawbill gatespopulation reductionmandatoryvoluntaryquantum dot tattoogene drive genocidecrispr cas9
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