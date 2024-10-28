What the Lord Showed One About the Election 10/28/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares a new warning that there are key States that is needed for the victory in the Election. We have to pray to stop corruption in these States otherwise the House of Representatives will be in big danger.
00:00 – New Warning
04:45 – Intercede for Ted Cruz
08:31 – Texas Can not Change to Blue
13:00 – The Turn Around
18:00 – Keep in Touch
20:53 – Control of All Three Branches
22:22 – Urgent News
