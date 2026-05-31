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I Created My Own Time-Based Currency (Proven In 1827)
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The AnswerCheckmark Icon
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I made my own time-based currency inspired by Josiah Warren’s 1827 labor notes and turned it into a real, physical system for voluntary exchange. This video breaks down: what time-based currency is, why Josiah Warren’s idea mattered, how my Bigfoot Nature Fellowship notes work, and how this could support permaculture, food forests, and voluntary community exchange. This is part history, part experiment, and part challenge to the way people think about money, labor, and value. If you’ve ever wondered whether a local community can create its own alternative economy right away, very simply done, this is for you. #BigfootNatureFellowship #TimeBasedCurrency #AlternativeEconomy #Economy #History

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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