"F**K Your GOD"- Angry PRO ABORTION Kamala Harris Democrat ATTACKS CHRISTIANS

An unhinged and totally demonized Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Democrat supporter tries to curse God and stop my team and I from saving babies lived at our local Planned PARENTHOOD ABORTION clinic. THIS is what a typical Harris/Walz supporter looks like that's been completely Demonized due to rejection of God and hatred of children.





-----



🏦MINISTRY SUPPORT:



If the Lord leads you to support this ministry and what God is doing through my ministry and reaching the lost for Christ, as well as making effective Christian topical videos, any support that you can give would go a long way for me to be able to stay and continue doing what God has called me to do. Please pray about donating any amount the Lord puts on your heart, either as a one-time donation or as a monthly supporter!



If you choose to donate, you can CLICK THE DIRECT LINK below. It will take you to the donation page for the ministry. Once you are there, make sure you select "Slavic Missionary Budget" in the drop-down box when choosing to whom to donate:





➡️



https://kingdomenterprises.churchcenter.com/giving/to/slavic-missionary-budget





THANK YOU SO MUCH and may God bless you tremendously for partnering with me in this spiritual Special Forces missionary work that I am in to make the NAME OF JESUS CHRIST KNOWN and to SAVE AMERICA from Satanic forces!



