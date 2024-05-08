Ep. 103: Tara Reade

Former Senate aide Tara Reade credibly accused Joe Biden of sexual assault.
Now the DOJ is after her and she’s moved to Russia seeking political asylum.
We spoke to her in Moscow.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 8 May 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-tara-reade/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1788328022158057586
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.