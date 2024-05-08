Create New Account
Ep. 103: Tara Reade
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

Former Senate aide Tara Reade credibly accused Joe Biden of sexual assault.

Now the DOJ is after her and she’s moved to Russia seeking political asylum.

We spoke to her in Moscow.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 8 May 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-tara-reade/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1788328022158057586

Keywords
sexual assaulttucker carlsonjoe bidenexiletara readepolitical asylum

