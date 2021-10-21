AUSTRALIAN SENATOR MALCOLM ROBERTS: "THE EARTH IS NOT WARMING"

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Sen. Malcolm Roberts Vs emotional and brainwashed activist fully bought into the CO2 religion.
"in Australia, the temperatures in the 1880s and 1890s were not only warmer than they are today, the heatwaves were longer."
Sen. Roberts said the Bureau of Meteorology “has never proven that carbon dioxide from human activity affects temperatures” and urged anyone with proof to convince him otherwise.
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