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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 29
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65 views • August 30, 2023

▪️The AFU attempted a drone attack on the Tula region.

Two enemy drones were timely detected and shot down by air defense assets.

▪️Near Kupyansk, Russian units continue to push the enemy along the left bank of the Oskil river.

Field reports indicate an intensified offensive against AFU positions in a new area from the direction of Yahidne.

▪️Russian troops launched a successful strike on an ammunition train at the Mertsalovo station.

The defeat of the object in the deep rear was recorded by objective control equipment.

▪️Near Bakhmut, the AFU made another attempt to storm Klishchiivka.

As a result of the counter battle, the AFU units that managed to reach the middle of the village were thrown back to their original lines.

▪️To the south, Russian forces launched a counterattack near Kurdyumivka.

As a result of the attack they managed to expand the zone of control near the village and pushed back the AFU units to the Siversky Donets-Donbass canal.

▪️Ukrainian artillery continues to carry out barbaric strikes on Horlivka.

As a result of shelling of the dairy factory three employees of the enterprise were killed. Eight more people were wounded.

▪️On the Orikhiv section of the front, heavy fighting continues at the Robotyne-Verbove line.

At the moment, the AFU units have shifted the vector of attack and are trying to occupy the heights located between the settlements.

Source @rybar

Keywords
russiaukrainehighlightsdigestrussian military operationaugust 29
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