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FE2018 Canada Flat Earth Bible Panel Q&A | Robbie Davidson, Rob Skiba, Emmanuel Lokonga & Matt Long
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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100 views • March 11, 2021
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Aug 15, 2018 with 34.8K views.
A great biblical flat earth panel at the first Canadian Flat Earth Conference in Edmonton, Alberta Canada Aug 9-10, 2018. Featuring Robbie Davidson, Rob Skiba, Emmanuel Lokonga and Matt Long. A MUST WATCH!!!

Robbie Davidson
http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth

Rob Skiba
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoiIt_v1D-6z75LmrdIU2aw

Emmanuel Lokonga (TheControversy7)
https://www.youtube.com/user/Thecontroversy7

Matt Long
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX4PJtUB-BfygNkDjJ-GSjQ

Special thanks to Flat Reality Earth Explorers for adding the lower thirds and bible verses to the panel discussion.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSnozJEN9ATZT64mfwKiscA

Flat Earth International Conference YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4SQZ3h11dZaaEUFStA-mhA

Learn more about the next Flat Earth International Conference coming to Denver this November!
http://FE2018.com
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪  Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
 Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
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SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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sciencebiblecosmologyscientismastronomyphysicsgeologynavigation
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