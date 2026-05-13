🚨BlackRock CEO Larry Fink declares pre‑emptive war on US citizens - fear of drones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨🔊 BlackRock CEO Larry Fink declares pre‑emptive war on US citizens
The world's largest asset manager admits his firm will control nearly all AI data centers across the US because the government can't afford to build them.
However, Fink is afraid that citizens could threaten his "precious" data centers with "a $3,000 drone."
"Capital governments cannot build these out alone – their deficits are mounting. This will all be the role of private sector... We have to re‑look at all forms of security. Many things will have to go underground," he said.
Translation: BlackRock builds the infrastructure. BlackRock writes the security rules. And anyone with a cheap drone becomes a "domestic terrorist." The oligarchy is arming itself – and it's not afraid to say it out loud.
@geopolitics_prime