THE Interview with Muhammed Al-Bukhaiti of Ansar Allah in Yemen (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-
https://www.youtube.com/live/JbRFRZJAeaQ?si=VAT7TdTOHG8UeVZP
THE Interview with Muhammed Al-Bukhaiti of Ansar Allah in Yemen
For those who missed the No2Nato No2War broadcast on Thursday, here is the EXCLUSIVE interview I conducted with Mr Muhammed Al-Bukhaiti of the Ansar Allah (Houthi) Political Bureau, and Governor of the Dhamar Governorate, an area bombed recently by the United States and Britain.
