Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Precise HIT! Russia Destroyed NATO Air Defenses In ODESA With The Help Of Soviet P-35B Missiles
channel image
The Prisoner
8946 Subscribers
Shop now
305 views
Published 18 hours ago

On the night of January 20, Russia launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. Throughout the night, the air alert sounded in Odessa, Khmelnytskyi, Kherson, Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Kharkiv regions. According to preliminary data, dozens of cruise missiles of various types, including 'Geranium' kamikaze drones, were involved in today's missile attack on Ukraine...................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
khersonodessakyivkharkivkhmelnytskyicherkasy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket