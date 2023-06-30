Create New Account
New Evidence Suggests 30% of Pfizer “VAX” Was Placebo!!! – Kim Iversen
(June 28, 2023) New bombshell evidence shows 30% of the Pfizer COVID shots in Denmark were placebos and their health regulators knew about it!


Kim Iversen: https://www.kimiversen.com/


The Kim Iversen Show on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/KimIversen


Full show: "BOMBSHELL! One in Three Pfizer Vaccine Shots May Have Been a Placebo":https://rumble.com/v2wx3w0-bombshell-one-in-three-pfizer-vaccine-shots-may-have-been-a-placebo.html

