FC Bayern Women's Goalkeeper was Struck by Myocarditis last season - Maria Luisa Grohs (21)
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
She was interviewed because she signed a new contract with FC Bayern.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium). The inflammation can reduce the heart's ability to pump blood.
----

The next strong sign for the FCB women ! The current number one in Munich, Maria Luisa Grohs, extends her contract and will stay with FC Bayern for at least two more years.

Last season, Mala Grohs suffered a few setbacks due to glandular fever, a corona infection and subsequent myocarditis. The 1.80 meter tall goalkeeper fought back even more. “I knew there was a long road ahead of me with a lot of hard work. I would not have thought or even dreamed that everything would work like this. That's why I'm all the happier with it," says Grohs.

Source:
https://fcbayern.com/frauen/de/news/2023/02/fc-bayern-verlaengert-mit-torhueterin-maria-luisa-grohs

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

