FC Bayern Women's Goalkeeper was Struck by Myocarditis last season - Maria Luisa Grohs (21)

She was interviewed because she signed a new contract with FC Bayern.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium). The inflammation can reduce the heart's ability to pump blood.

The next strong sign for the FCB women ! The current number one in Munich, Maria Luisa Grohs, extends her contract and will stay with FC Bayern for at least two more years.

Last season, Mala Grohs suffered a few setbacks due to glandular fever, a corona infection and subsequent myocarditis. The 1.80 meter tall goalkeeper fought back even more. “I knew there was a long road ahead of me with a lot of hard work. I would not have thought or even dreamed that everything would work like this. That's why I'm all the happier with it," says Grohs.

