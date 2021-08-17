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SANDRA BULLOCK ADMITS THAT THE MOVIE BIRDBOX IS ABOUT 5G RADIATION AND MASS MURDER/SUICIDE
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389 views • August 17, 2021
5G is weaponized technology to kill us with period. Beware.
SOMETHING BIG IS COMING....
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TeQLBRlq5DB6/
30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is...FRAUD, GENOCIDE AND MURDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bJpAzlonpLt0/JONESTOWN USA: THE VACCINE IS MASS SUICIDE AND THE TELEVISION IS JIM JONES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2wGk9JUerLne/
Source: Info Wars
SOMETHING BIG IS COMING....
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TeQLBRlq5DB6/
30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is...FRAUD, GENOCIDE AND MURDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bJpAzlonpLt0/JONESTOWN USA: THE VACCINE IS MASS SUICIDE AND THE TELEVISION IS JIM JONES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2wGk9JUerLne/
Source: Info Wars
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